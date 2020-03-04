Aci Catena, finalizzato licenziamento dipendenti Dacca. Scattano Naspi e cassa integrazione

ACI CATENA – Scattano ufficialmente i licenziamenti dei lavoratori della Dacca di Aci Catena, già ampiamente preannunciati nei mesi scorsi, ma bloccati per una dimenticanza burocratica del Ministero del Lavoro.

La formalizzazione servirà adesso a procedere all’avviamento della Naspi (indennità di disoccupazione) per gli oramai ex dipendenti e dei benefici di cassa integrazione che sarebbe dovuta scattare dall’ 1 ottobre al 31/12.

Dopo i solleciti della Filctem Cgil e della Femca Cisl di Catania e dello stesso curatore fallimentare, stamattina si è tenuto l’incontro che ha formalizzato la procedura di licenziamento collettivo al Centro per l’impiego di via Coviello.

“L’amarezza è molto forte, ma almeno abbiamo superato quella che a tutti era sembrata un terribile vicenda kafkiana: i lavoratori erano di fatto già licenziati ma non abbastanza per potere usufruire degli ammortizzatori sociali – spiega il segretario generale della Filctem Cgil di Catania, Jerry Magno – Adesso gli aiuti faranno il loro corso, ma ci aspettiamo anche che un compratore serio si faccia avanti. Sarebbe l’unica vera speranza per non bruciare una produzione importante sia per i lavoratori che per il territorio”.