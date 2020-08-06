Affitti, anche nei comuni etnei in vigore i nuovi accordi per i “contratti concordati”

Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
CATANIA – Le segreterie provinciali delle organizzazioni sindacali degli inquilini Sunia, Sicet, Uniat  e Federcasa e le Associazioni dei proprietari Confedilizia, Uppi  e ASPPI hanno divulgato in questi giorni gli accordi territoriali rinnovati per i “contratti concordati”.
I comuni etnei nei quali sono entrati in vigore i nuovi accordi sono tutti  “ad alta tensione abitativa” ; tra questi però mancano Paternò, Viagrande e Adrano per i quali si attende la convocazione da parte delle Amministrazioni.
La definizione dei nuovi accordi, ed è questo un grande motivo di soddisfazione per i sindacati degli inquilini, comporta l’introduzione di  sistemi  più efficaci di verifica dei canoni attraverso le attestazioni e di parametri che valorizzano gli immobili e gli appartamenti riqualificati  e più efficienti dal punto di vista energetico. A fronte di canoni regolarmente verificati e più adeguati alle condizioni socio economiche del territorio, vengono riconfermati i benefici fiscali  per l’inquilino e  quelli  per il proprietario sia sulla tassazione locale  (IMU) che sull’IRPEF.