Catania, addio all’ex Palazzo delle Poste. Domani l’avvio della demolizione

CATANIA – Domani, venerdì 24 gennaio alle ore 11, partiranno i lavori di demolizione dell’ex Palazzo delle poste di viale Africa a Catania. L’intervento, voluto dal Governo Musumeci, è propedeutico alla realizzazione della futura Cittadella giudiziaria del capoluogo etneo. Saranno presenti alla consegna dei lavori il presidente della Regione Nello Musumeci, il presidente della Corte d’Appello di Catania Giuseppe Meliadò, l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone, il sindaco di Catania Salvo Pogliese.