Catania, anche la Sidra avvia produzione di gel alcolico disinfettante

CATANIA – Sidra, tramite i propri laboratori , ha avviato la produzione di una soluzione alcolico disinfettante – seguendo le linee guida dell’Oms – che sta distribuendo gratuitamente al Comune di Catania, alle Società partecipate dello stesso quali Amt, Asec trade e Multiservizi, e agli Enti gestori dei servizi idrici della provincia etnea come Acoset, Ama e Sogip, per permettere loro di metterla a disposizione del personale e dei cittadini che accedono ai loro uffici.

“Vogliamo concretamente dare un ulteriore aiuto alla Comunità etnea – dichiara il presidente di Sidra prof. Fabio Fatuzzo – in questo difficile momento in cui tutti siamo impegnati a contrastare la diffusione del Covid-19. I laboratori della nostra Azienda, coordinati dal dott. Pennisi che ha guidato il lavoro delle dott.sse Di Grazia e Strazzeri, hanno già prodotto, in pochi giorni, oltre 150 litri di soluzione disinfettante e continueranno anche nelle prossime settimane per permettere a tutti gli uffici comunali e pubblici che ne faranno richiesta di ottenerne. Lo sforzo di Sidra, pienamente appoggiato dal suo CdA nelle persone del dott. Dario Moscato e dell’avv. Marco Navarria, vuole essere un segnale di responsabilità e aiuto verso la città di Catania e la sua provincia.”.