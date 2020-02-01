Catania, domani la prima fase del campionato regionale FINP organizzata da “All Sporting”

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
CATANIA – Riprende domenica 2 febbraio a Catania, nella piscina di Nesima, il Campionato Regionale FINP denominato Coppa Sant’Agata, con la tappa indetta dalla Federazione Italiana Nuoto Paralimpico Delegazione Sicilia ed organizzata da “All Sporting”.
Le società provenienti da tutte le provincie siciliane daranno vita alla prima fase di campionato e sarà il primo test mach prima degli assoluti invernali che si disputeranno a Lignano Sabbiadoro alla fine di febbraio. Nel ruolo di “padroni di casa” gli atleti di nuoto paralimpico di “All Sporting  – swimming”, proveranno ad aggiudicarsi la tappa catanese e la Coppa Sant’Agata.
Uno spettacolo sportivo e di fede animerà la mattinata di domenica mattina presso le Piscine di Nesima che ritornato al suo naturale splendore ospiterà la manifestazione a carattere regionale. Batterie speciali promozionali di atleti Special Olympics daranno vita ai primi Giochi provinciali di nuoto.
L’appuntamento è per domenica 2 febbraio 2020 con inizio alle ore 9,00.