Catania, da oggi fino al 25 febbraio treni speciali gratis per il Carnevale di Acireale

CATANIA – Scattano oggi, sabato 22 febbraio, le corse gratuite volute dalla Regione Siciliana per il Carnevale di Acireale. «Si tratta – spiega l’assessore regionale ai Trasporti Marco Falcone – del primo di una serie di treni speciali voluti dal Governo Musumeci per incentivare la mobilità su ferro grazie ai flussi di manifestazioni di grande richiamo come, fra le altre, l’Infiorata di Noto e il Mandorlo in fiore di Agrigento. Queste corse speciali vengono finanziate dalle penali, pari a circa 1,5 milioni di euro, che la Regione ha erogato a Trenitalia per disservizi e ritardi nel 2018».

Da Catania, fino al 25 febbraio, sarà possibile raggiungere Acireale attraverso quattro coppie di treni (domenica 23 saranno sei) nella fascia oraria dalle 16 alle 22. «In venti minuti circa – prosegue Falcone – partendo da Catania, i viaggiatori saranno al Carnevale senza l’assillo del parcheggio e del traffico. Il Governo Musumeci sta impiegando le risorse ricavate dalle penali per invogliare gli utenti siciliani a usare sempre più il treno. Sempre dalla giornata di domani saranno in vigore gli sconti, avviati investendo tali fondi, per i viaggiatori delle tratte disagiate Modica-Caltanissetta, Catania-Caltagirone e Palermo Piraineto-Trapani». Per gli orari e ulteriori dettagli sulle corse consultare il sito web di Trenitalia.