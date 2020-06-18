Catania, il Sunia chiede l’intervento della Prefettura sui senza tetto

CATANIA – Il Sunia di Catania torna a chiedere al Comune di Catania un urgente “cambio di atteggiamento” nei confronti di chi non ha una casa, ma stavolta auspica un intervento della Prefettura sulla vicenda. Il sindacato degli inquilini, in particolare, insiste sulla possibilità di destinare alcuni degli edifici pubblici dismessi, proprio a questo scopo.

La segretaria del Sunia, Giusi Milazzo, chiede che “attraverso l’agenzia sociale Habito per la locazione, il Comune debba assistere le donne e gli uomini in difficoltà nella ricerca di una sistemazione abitativa dignitosa e idonea al loro bisogni. La pandemia nei fatti non è ancora cessata ma di converso, si è rapidamente tornati a quella brutta normalità che più di una volta ha visto il sindaco di Catania trattare i senza tetto come dei ‘rifiuti umani’ da nascondere alla vista”.

Conclude la segretaria del Sunia: “Ci chiediamo se sono davvero le dimore informali di chi è senza casa e senza diritti a minare il decoro della città. O se invece, ad essere indecoroso non sia questa mancanza di interesse ed empatia rispetto alle disuguaglianze sociali che continuano a crescere; e crescono senza che l’amministrazione trovi soluzioni efficaci a dare conforto e aiuto ai tanti emarginati”.