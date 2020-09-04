Catania, tessere Ast 2021 per cittadini anziani: domande entro il 20 settembre

CATANIA – Gli anziani con età non inferiore ai 67 anni interessati alle tessere gratuite di circolazione sui mezzi extraurbani Ast, per l’anno 2021, possono presentare richiesta entro il 20 settembre nei municipi di appartenenza. Lo comunica la direzione Servizi demografici, decentramento e statistica.
Il limite di reddito Ise per accedere al beneficio previsto dalla legge regionale 87/81 (e subordinato al finanziamento regionale) è di euro 9.600 per chi è unico componente del nucleo familiare, 19.200 per quanti fanno parte di un nucleo familiare composto da due o più persone.
Le domande, complete della documentazione richiesta, vanno presentate utilizzando il modello predisposto e disponibile sia nei municipi sia online sul sito www.comune.catania.it, nella sezione avvisi.
Le tessere avranno validità sino al 31 dicembre 2021.