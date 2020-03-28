Contagi Pfizer, i sindacati catanesi: “Appropriate le misure a tutela dei dipendenti”

CATANIA – È costante  il monitoraggio da parte di Cgil Cisl, Uil e UGL di Catania, Filctem Cgil, Femca CISL, Uiltec Uil e Ugl Chimici, della condizione dei lavoratori nello stabilimento Pfizer di Catania. Oltre al primo decesso di un lavoratore avvenuto a causa del COVID-19 nelle scorse settimane, sono stati verificati alti tre casi positivi mentre si resta in attesa dell’esito di altro tre tamponi.
Proprio ieri si è tenuto il primo “tavolo permanente” su base settimanale, in videoconferenza fra le segreterie delle otto sigle sindacali e i rappresentanti dell’azienda e cioè l’ AD Giuseppe Campobasso, Carmelo Fornito Direttore delle Risorse umane e Giovanni Grasso di Confindustria.
Nello stabilimento si producono due importantissimi farmaci. 
I rappresentanti dei lavoratori sono concordi nel giudicare appropriate le misure di protocollo a tutela dei dipendenti che operano nello stabilimento, nonché della consegna nell’uso dei dispositivi di produzione individuale nonché nel controllo della temperatura corporea tramite termometro a raggi infrarossi in attesa che arrivino i misuratori con tecnologia scanner.
Cgil Cisl, Uil e UGL di Catania, Filctem Cgil, Femca CISL, Uiltec Uil e Ugl Chimici, hanno però chiesto di coinvolgere la RSU nella fase di decisione sulle misure da intraprendere, evitando così di limitarsi a fornire solo informative ufficiali a scelte già intraprese.