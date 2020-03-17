Coronavirus, Pogliese: “Bene blocco collegamenti, si valuti intervento Esercito”

Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
Immagine di repertorio
CATANIA – “Bene ha fatto il governo nazionale ad accogliere la richiesta del Presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci di sospendere i collegamenti e i trasporti ordinari delle persone da e per la Sicilia per fronteggiare l’emergenza coronavirus, salvando solo il trasporto delle derrate alimentari.  Condividiamo e ci associamo anche all’appello lanciato ieri da Musumeci di impiegare, se necessario, l’esercito nei punti di strategici di accesso per l’isola. Tanti siciliani stanno facendo sacrifici rinunciando alle proprie libertà e questo sforzo non va vanificato con comportamenti che non agevolano il controllo del  contagio, che invece va limitato anche con scelte drastiche, come l’impiego dei militari a supporto delle forze dell’Ordine, per salvare tante vite umane potenzialmente a rischio. Occorre che tutti si rendano conto che occorre muoversi solo per comprovate esigenze di lavoro, salute o necessità e lo Stato deve fare sentire forte la sua presenza valutando attentamente le soluzioni più idonee”. Lo ha scritto il sindaco di Catania Salvo Pogliese commentando gli ultimi sviluppi dell’emergenza coronavirus in Sicilia.

 