Fontanarossa, l’appello di Cgil e Filt Cgil Catania: “Serve un Comitato anti-Covid di sito”

CATANIA – “Ieri mattina l’area partenze dell’aeroporto Fontanarossa ospitava centinaia di passeggeri organizzati in fila ma pericolosamente ammassati senza alcun distanziamento”. Lo segnalano in una nota la Cgil e la Filt Cgil di Catania.

“Le forze dell’Ordine erano presenti e impegnate nel controllo delle autocertificazioni -scrivono le sigle sindacali – (purtroppo moltissimi passeggeri ne erano incautamente sprovvisti) ma in numero assolutamente insufficiente rispetto al reale fabbisogno di organizzazione e controllo e in un contesto di grande nervosismo di chi attendeva di partire. Il tutto con grave rischio di contagio per chi lavora nello scalo e per i viaggiatori”.

“La Sac e la Sac Service Service sono di certo fortemente impegnate in questa fase così delicata della lotta al Covid, – prosegue la nota – e con loro tutto il personale dell’handling, ma la Cgil e la Filt Cgil di Catania chiedono che venga messo a punto in tempi brevissimi un ‘Comitato anti Covid di sito’ composto anche dalle rappresentanze sindacali che godono di rappresentanza in seno allo scalo e che da subito lavori su alcuni necessari e urgenti miglioramenti in termini di sicurezza“.

“La nostra richiesta è lontana da futili polemiche e punta invece alla soluzione di un problema che ci riguarda tutti da vicino”, concludono Cgil e Filt Cgil di Catania.