Giarre, domenica a piazza De Andrè i cunti e gli in-canti di Giusy Schilirò

GIARRE – Domenica 13 settembre alle ore 21, in piazza De Andrè a Giarre, si terrà il concerto di Giusy Schilirò intitolato “Sicilia: cunti e in-canti”, un viaggio tra canti e racconti di una antica Sicilia, per non dimenticare le tradizioni e scoprire le meraviglie di una terra che incanta. Insieme a Giusy Schilirò suoneranno alla chitarra Angelo Patanè e al mandolino Piero Pia.
Si tratta del penultimo appuntamento del programma “Estate in piazza De Andrè”, patrocinato dall’assessorato comunale allo spettacolo, che quest’anno ha animato l’estate giarrese. Tanti eventi con lo scopo di sensibilizzare e sostenere un progetto di accoglienza, tramite corridoio umanitario, di una famiglia di profughi siriani a Giarre, portato avanti dall’associazione “Nessuno è straniero”.