Cna Enna: “Necessario ridurre le imposte e aiutare i settori più colpiti”

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
ENNA – “Il tessuto produttivo della provincia, già fortemente indebolito dalle dinamiche economiche precedenti al COVID, deve essere la priorità delle Istituzioni – dichiara Filippo Scivoli, Presidente della CNA di Enna – Per questo invitiamo le amministrazioni e tutte le forze politiche a valutare provvedimenti di riduzione del carico fiscale e al tempo stesso aiuti per alimentare la domanda di consumi.
Secondo CNA, la riapertura graduale delle attività, così come le limitazioni e la crisi di liquidità registrata ridurranno la propensione alla spesa delle famiglie, come anticipato da diversi Istituti.
Quindi è importante, prevedere soluzioni che favoriscano la ripresa dei consumi.
“Registriamo segnali incoraggianti a partire dal Comune di Enna passando anche per le altre amministrazioni della Provincia con cui c’è una interlocuzione sulle possibili riduzioni di imposte e su aiuti mirati. – prosegue i presidente di CNA Scivoli -E’ chiaro che è importante tenere conto del quadro complessivo di aiuti che si vanno delineando a tutti i livelli per rendere più efficaci le misure.”
“Siamo a disposizione della Amministrazioni per collaborare alle misure più efficaci ma al contempo chiediamo l’istituzione di tavoli tecnici per gestire al meglio la riapertura e l’applicazione delle relative norme e le proposte di rilancio.”