Addio a Philippe Daverio, Samonà: “Con la Sicilia rapporto agrodolce, mai tiepido”

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
Foto tratta dalla pagina Facebook di Philippe Daverio
PALERMO – “Un rapporto agrodolce, dai toni talvolta accesi, mai tiepidi. Quello di Philippe Daverio con la Sicilia è stato un amore appassionato, viscerale che a volte ha assunto i toni aspri di chi si sente impotente dinnanzi alla difficoltà di riuscire a cambiare le cose”.
Lo scrive in una nota Alberto Samonà, Assessore ai Beni Culturali della Regione Siciliana, ricordando il noto critico d’arte scomparso nella notte.
“Philippe conosceva bene la Sicilia, anche nella sua anima sacra – prosegue Samonà – e proprio questo profondo amore non gli rendeva accettabile la rassegnazione di molti Siciliani, il non riuscire a cambiare le cose. Alcune sue affermazioni, da Siciliano, non le ho condivise, ma di certo mancherà la sua passione, il suo curioso ed estroso modo di parlare d’arte, di descrivere il genio umano. Al critico d’arte, all’uomo e alla sua famiglia un pensiero grato”.