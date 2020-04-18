Alimentazione, nasce il portale online “Accademia siciliana della pasta”

PALERMO – Il coronavirus ha stravolto le nostre abitudini. Anche quelle alimentari. Pasta, pane e farina sono i prodotti più acquistati nell’ultimo periodo, con una particolare attenzione per il “chilometro zero”. La voglia di cucinare – anche per ingannare il tempo – ci ha fatto riscoprire una sorta di “nazionalismo alimentare”: mangiamo soprattutto italiano.
La Sicilia, con la sua tradizione millenaria, ha fatto la parte del leone imponendo la qualità dei propri grani con i quali è possibile produrre pasta di eccellenza: il piatto più rappresentativo della dieta mediterranea. Nasce da questa certezza il nuovo portale online www.accademiasicilianadellapasta.it che ha l’obiettivo di esportare il gusto siciliano anche all’estero. Non è un caso che, attratti dal made in Sicily, ci siano anche molti americani tra i follower del sito che è tradotto anche in lingua inglese.
L’Accademia siciliana della pasta vuole essere punto di riferimento per tutti quelli che hanno a cuore la propria salute e che intendono sempre di più informarsi e conoscere il fantastico mondo del grano e quindi della pasta siciliana che è sempre stata e sarà ancora la regina della nostra tavola.
Nelle sezioni del sito, oltre alle più richieste ricette della tradizione siciliana, sono stati inseriti corsi online di cucina e la vendita di prodotti esclusivamente siciliani.