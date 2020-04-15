Autostrada Siracusa-Gela, il 4 maggio la riapertura del cantiere

PALERMO – “Il prossimo 4 maggio, salvo imprevisti, il cantiere dell’autostrada Siracusa-Gela ripartirà a pieno regime. Già dalla prossima settimana, comunque, avranno luogo alcuni interventi minori nel rispetto delle normative di prevenzione del contagio”. Lo rende noto l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone, al termine di una videoconferenza dedicata all’autostrada Siracusa-Gela, alla presenza dei tecnici del Consorzio per le autostrade siciliane e dell’impresa appaltatrice Cosedil. Attualmente, sui lotti 6, 7 e 8 fra Rosolini e Modica, è in corso la costruzione di quasi 20 km di tracciato autostradale.

“L’opera, così come decine di altre in Sicilia, ha subito una battuta d’arresto a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus – spiega Falcone – ma il Governo Musumeci ha in ogni caso mantenuto costante la vigilanza sul cantiere, garantendo grazie all’impegno del Cas anche i necessari flussi di liquidità. Lavoriamo così al dopo emergenza, per farci trovare pronti quando il lockdown avrà fine e contenere gli effetti della crisi economica sull’Isola”.