Coronavirus: diventano quattro le “zone rosse” in Sicilia

TROINA (EN) – Troina é il quarto Comune siciliano che diventa “zona rossa”. Lo ha deciso, con una propria ordinanza, il presidente della Regione Nello Musumeci, sentito il primo cittadino dell’Ennese.

Fino al 15 aprile, nel centro montano dell’entroterra vigerà il divieto di accesso e di allontanamento dal territorio comunale e la sospensione di ogni attività degli uffici pubblici, a eccezione dei servizi essenziali e di pubblica utilità. Potranno entrare e uscire dal paese solo gli operatori sanitari e socio-sanitari, il personale impegnato nell’assistenza alle attività inerenti l’emergenza, nonché esclusivamente per l’ingresso e l’uscita di prodotti alimentari, di prodotti sanitari, di beni e servizi essenziali. Inoltre, è consentito il transito, in entrata e in uscita, dei residenti o domiciliati (anche di fatto) nei Comuni interessati, esclusivamente per garantire le attività necessarie per la cura e l’allevamento degli animali, nonché per le attività imprenditoriali non differibili in quanto connesse al ciclo biologico di piante.
Il provvedimento si è reso necessario per evitare il diffondersi del contagio del Covid-19, dopo che gli uffici dell’Asp hanno segnalato ben 94 casi di positività al Coronavirus, essenzialmente circoscritti tra pazienti e operatori del Centro “Oasi”. Nella struttura sono arrivati nei giorni scorsi due esperti scientifici inviati dalla Regione e alcune unità della sanità militare.