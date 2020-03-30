Coronavirus: diventano quattro le “zone rosse” in Sicilia

Fino al 15 aprile, nel centro montano dell’entroterra vigerà il divieto di accesso e di allontanamento dal territorio comunale e la sospensione di ogni attività degli uffici pubblici, a eccezione dei servizi essenziali e di pubblica utilità. Potranno entrare e uscire dal paese solo gli operatori sanitari e socio-sanitari, il personale impegnato nell’assistenza alle attività inerenti l’emergenza, nonché esclusivamente per l’ingresso e l’uscita di prodotti alimentari, di prodotti sanitari, di beni e servizi essenziali. Inoltre, è consentito il transito, in entrata e in uscita, dei residenti o domiciliati (anche di fatto) nei Comuni interessati, esclusivamente per garantire le attività necessarie per la cura e l’allevamento degli animali, nonché per le attività imprenditoriali non differibili in quanto connesse al ciclo biologico di piante.

Il provvedimento si è reso necessario per evitare il diffondersi del contagio del Covid-19, dopo che gli uffici dell’Asp hanno segnalato ben 94 casi di positività al Coronavirus, essenzialmente circoscritti tra pazienti e operatori del Centro “Oasi”. Nella struttura sono arrivati nei giorni scorsi due esperti scientifici inviati dalla Regione e alcune unità della sanità militare.