Coronavirus: ordinanza di Musumeci per la Sicilia

SICILIA – Restano confermati la didattica a distanza per gli studenti delle scuole superiori, la chiusura di teatri, cinema, musei, parchi, palestre e piscine e il divieto di circolazione dalle 22 alle 5.

Lo prevede la nuova ordinanza del presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci, appena firmata, per limitare il contagio del Coronavirus nell’Isola. Il provvedimento, in vigore da domani (domenica 29 novembre) a giovedì 3 dicembre, modifica alcune delle attuali restrizioni, adattandole alla nuova classificazione in “area gialla” per la Sicilia.

Permane, inoltre, a bordo dei mezzi pubblici del trasporto locale e del trasporto ferroviario regionale, il limite del 50 per cento di riempimento rispetto alla capienza, oltre alla chiusura dei centri commerciali nelle giornate domenicali. Eccezione solo per farmacie, parafarmacie, presidi sanitari, punti vendita di generi alimentari, tabacchi ed edicole.

Potranno riaprire (dalle 5 alle 18), invece, i bar, ristoranti, gelaterie, pasticcerie e pizzerie. Consentita, fino alle 22 la vendita di cibo solo per asporto, mentre nessun limite per il domicilio.

Sarà possibile muoversi all’interno del proprio Comune, e fuori, dalle 5 alle 22. Negli altri orari spostamenti possibili solo per comprovate esigenze lavorative, situazioni di necessità o di salute.