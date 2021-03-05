Covid: da lunedì scuole chiuse in 12 Comuni siciliani, Riesi “zona rossa”

SICILIA – La Sicilia resta in “zona gialla”, ma in attuazione del nuovo Dpcm scuole chiuse in 12 Comuni siciliani da lunedì 8 a sabato 13 marzo. Lo ha deciso il presidente della Regione Nello Musumeci, con una propria ordinanza. In base al report dell’assessorato alla Salute, infatti, sono stati superati i 250 casi positivi al Covid su 100mila abitanti.

Lo stop alle lezioni riguarderà: Caccamo, San Cipirello e San Giuseppe Jato, in provincia di Palermo; Castell’Umberto, Cesarò, Fondachelli Fantina e San Teodoro, nel Messinese; Licodia Eubea e Santa Maria di Licodia, nel Catanese; Montedoro, Riesi e Villalba, in provincia di Caltanissetta.

La valutazione sulla chiusura o riapertura degli istituti scolastici verrà fatta settimanalmente in base ai dati del servizio di Sorveglianza ed epidemiologia dell’assessorato.