Covid, tre comuni verso ‘zona rossa’ 

SICILIA – Altri tre comuni siciliani potrebbero a breve diventare “zona rossa”. Si tratta della città di Messina e dei comuni di Castel di Judica e Ramacca, entrambi in provincia di Catania. A preoccupare sono le relazioni trasmesse stamattina dai dipartimenti di prevenzione delle Aziende sanitarie provinciali all’assessorato alla Salute.

Si procederà adesso a valutare le ulteriori richieste che in queste ore stanno arrivando da parte del servizio sanitario e delle amministrazioni locali e, in giornata, il presidente della Regione adotterà i provvedimenti conseguenti.

“Tempestività e rigore – ha dichiarato l’assessore regionale alla Salute, Ruggero Razza – sono per noi indispensabili in una fase in cui le performance positive sulla campagna vaccinale non possono e non devono subire distrazioni. Il mese di gennaio è strategico sotto il profilo sanitario ed economico. I cittadini sono i primi ad averne la piena consapevolezza. In particolare, in base alle recenti indicazioni del Comitato tecnico scientifico regionale, verrà effettuato un monitoraggio costante e analitico su tutto il territorio regionale”.