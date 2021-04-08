Covid: vaccini, in Sicilia al via prenotazioni per i cittadini dai 65 ai 69 anni

SICILIA – Ha preso il via da qualche ora, in Sicilia, la campagna di vaccinazione anti-Covid riservata ai cittadini dai 65 ai 69 anni (non ricompresi nei target per i quali sono già in corso le operazioni di prenotazione e somministrazione del vaccino), che da subito potranno avere accesso ai sistemi telematici di prenotazione per richiedere il vaccino AstraZeneca.





Le procedure sono analoghe a quelle già in atto nel territorio della Regione Siciliana per gli altri target della campagna vaccinale: si può, infatti, adoperare la piattaforma della struttura commissariale nazionale, gestita da Poste Italiane, prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it o attraverso il portale regionale www.siciliacoronavirus.it