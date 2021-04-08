Covid: vaccini, in Sicilia al via prenotazioni per i cittadini dai 65 ai 69 anni

Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
SICILIA – Ha preso il via da qualche ora, in Sicilia, la campagna di vaccinazione anti-Covid riservata ai cittadini dai 65 ai 69 anni (non ricompresi nei target per i quali sono già in corso le operazioni di prenotazione e somministrazione del vaccino), che da subito potranno avere accesso ai sistemi telematici di prenotazione per richiedere il vaccino AstraZeneca.
Le procedure sono analoghe a quelle già in atto nel territorio della Regione Siciliana per gli altri target della campagna vaccinale: si può, infatti, adoperare la piattaforma della struttura commissariale nazionale, gestita da Poste Italiane, prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it o attraverso il portale regionale www.siciliacoronavirus.it.
Oltre alla modalità online, è possibile prenotare anche attraverso il call center dedicato – telefonando al numero verde 800.00.99.66 attivo da lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 9 alle 18 (esclusi sabato e festivi) –  attraverso i 687 sportelli Postamat e tramite il canale costituito dai portalettere di Poste Italiane che possono inserire in agenda gli appuntamenti richiesti dai cittadini appartenenti alla categoria interessata. Si ricorda che il vaccino è gratuito e non obbligatorio.