Ferrovia Palermo-Catania, in gara la tratta Dittaino-Enna. Falcone: «A giorni anche il lotto Dittaino-Catenanuova»

SICILIA – «La pubblicazione della gara d’appalto della Dittaino-Enna, nell’ambito del raddoppio della linea Palermo-Catania, è una tappa da tanto tempo rivendicata per lo sviluppo infrastrutturale della Sicilia. Da quando, cioè, nel febbraio 2018, il governo Musumeci fece inserire nel contratto di programma i primi 960 milioni di euro per l’opera. Di fatto, entro la prossima settimana si porranno le concrete basi per l’ammodernamento dell’intera tratta da Catania a Enna. A giorni, infatti, Rfi manderà in gara anche il lotto B5 Dittaino-Catenanuova che così, assieme alla Bicocca-Catenanuova già in costruzione e alla Dittaino-Enna in gara oggi, completerà il primo segmento del raddoppio Palermo-Catania. La Regione Siciliana, riacquisendo in questi anni credibilità e ricostruendo con pazienza e fermezza la sinergia con il gruppo Fs, ha fatto appieno la propria parte per mandare avanti un’opera da decenni attesa come una chimera, oggi più vicina».



Lo afferma l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone, a proposito della pubblicazione da parte di Rfi della gara d’appalto per i lavori del lotto 4b Dittaino-Enna del raddoppio ferroviario Palermo-Catania. Dopo l’adeguamento dei prezzi, l’opera ha raggiunto un valore di circa 719 milioni di euro.