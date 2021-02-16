L’Etna da spettacolo: intensa attività eruttiva. Chiuso l’aeroporto a causa della cenere. Lapilli caduti in diversi paesi e anche a Catania

ETNA – E’ altissima la nube di fumo che si staglia da sopra l’Etna: attualmente è in corso una intensa attività eruttiva.
La nube è visibile da diverse parti della provincia etnea e non solo: e anche i rumori sono forti, con boati intensi, e trabocco lavico.
L’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Osservatorio Etneo, comunica che prosegue l’attività di fontana di lava dal Cratere di SE e l’emissione lavica lungo la parete occidentale della Valle del Bove, dove attualmente il fronte lavico ha raggiunto la quota di circa 2000 m s.l.m. E’ segnalata ricaduta di lapilli di dimensioni centimetriche a Nicolosi e Mascalucia. A Catania è in corso ricaduta di cenere e lapilli. Contestualmente è in corso di sviluppo un altro trabocco lavico dal Cratere di SE che si sta espandendo in direzione Nord verso la Valle del Leone.
L’ampiezza media del tremore vulcanico ed i segnali infrasonici permangono su valori energeticamente elevati.
I dati di deformazione della rete GPS non mostrano variazioni significative, mentre la rete clinometrica mostra contenute variazioni (dell’ordine del microradiante) in concomitanza con l’attività eruttiva.
Abbiamo raccolto un po’ di foto dei nostri lettori che raccogliamo in questa galleria.
Hashtag Sicilia è una testata giornalistica registrataAut. del tribunale di Catania n. 23 dell'8/11/2016Iscrizione al R.O.C. n. 160/17
Direttore responsabile: Salvatore Augello
Editore: Open Media Soc. Cooperativa
