Palermo zona rossa

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
cattedrale di Palermo
La cattedrale di Palermo

PALERMO – Il presidente della Regione siciliana ha dichiarato Palermo zona rossa a causa del covid. L’ordinanza parte dalla mezzanotte di oggi e dura fino al 14 aprile compreso.

Anche alle scuole si applicheranno le disposizioni nazionali quindi le attività scolastica e didattica saranno in presenza solo fino alla prima media compresa. Per tutte le altre attività scolastiche è prevista la DAD.
Le misure sono state adottate a seguito della richiesta del sindaco di Palermo di disporre provvedimenti maggiormente restrittivi rispetto all’attuale “zona arancione” e dopo la relazione in tal senso del Commissario ad acta per l’emergenza Covid dell’area metropolitana di Palermo.