Pfizer, Musumeci: «Al fianco dei lavoratori, pronti a nuovo Tavolo di confronto con l’Azienda»

CATANIA – «Sin dall’inizio della vertenza Pfizer, cioè dal momento in cui l’azienda ha manifestato l’ipotesi di una mobilità riguardante 130 dipendenti, la Regione, con l’assessore al Lavoro Scavone, è stata al fianco dei lavoratori. Oggi pomeriggio, mentre è in corso lo sciopero davanti allo stabilimento della multinazionale, ho voluto personalmente testimoniare vicinanza al personale e assicurare che il governo regionale aprirà la prossima settimana un Tavolo di confronto con l’azienda. Si rende ormai necessario conoscere le strategie di potenziamento della produttività dello stabilimento di Catania. Rinnoviamo, intanto, l’appello al Governo nazionale affinché, all’eventuale riapertura del tavolo di crisi – sospeso temporaneamente solo per consentire all’Azienda di presentare nuove proposte – supporti la nostra azione con iniziative concrete di garanzia degli attuali livelli occupazionali».

Lo dichiara il presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci, in merito agli esuberi comunicati dall’azienda farmaceutica per il sito produttivo di Catania.