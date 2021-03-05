Studenti disabili. In Sicilia Fondo regionale per assistenza igienico sanitaria

SICILIA – Dal bilancio 2021, la Regione Siciliana si dota di un capitolo ad hoc per i servizi di assistenza igienico sanitaria agli studenti disabili. Questi si aggiungono ai servizi legati alla comunicazione e alla didattica. Per il 2021, la dotazione finanziaria è di 3 milioni di euro. Questo il risultato del voto in Commissione Bilancio dell’Assemblea Regionale che sta discutendo il documento finanziario per il 2021.

“Un risultato importantissimo – afferma Marianna Caronia, che della norma è stata promotrice – che finalmente renderà possibile dare continuità ad un servizio essenziale per la garanzia del diritto allo studio per centinaia di studenti siciliani.”

Caronia annuncia anche che ora la battaglia per i diritti degli studenti disabili si sposta sul piano nazionale, “perché – spiega – sia riconosciuto questo tipo di servizi come parte integranti delle funzioni e dei compiti della scuola e non come una opzione accessoria. Gli assistenti sono infatti indispensabili per gli studenti, al pari dei docenti e dell’altro personale.”