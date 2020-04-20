Trasporto tir sullo Stretto, Falcone: “Una nave in più per eliminare disagi”

CATANIA – “Stamane, dopo aver sentito i vertici di Caronte & Tourist e Bluferries, abbiamo concordato il potenziamento dei collegamenti al servizio dei mezzi pesanti fra la Sicilia e la Calabria. Per evitare i disagi registrati nella giornata di ieri al porto di Tremestieri, quando camion e tir hanno atteso anche cinque ore data l’assenza di adeguato naviglio, il Governo Musumeci ha ottenuto che, dalla prossima settimana, sarà operativa una nave Bluferries aggiuntiva che compirà quattro nuovi viaggi sullo Stretto di Messina. Nel rispetto delle norme di sicurezza sui traffici, garantiamo così la capienza necessaria per un trasporto via mare efficiente e senza strozzature”.

Lo rende noto l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture e ai Trasporti Marco Falcone, a seguito delle interlocuzioni odierne a garanzia dei collegamenti commerciali via gomma fra la Sicilia e il resto del Paese.