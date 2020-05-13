Vertenza Buda-Sag, governo regionale avvia revoca della concessione

PALERMO – “Già nei mesi scorsi abbiamo raccolto il grido d’aiuto dei lavoratori Buda-Sag e, quindici giorni fa, avevamo inviato una diffida all’azienda a seguito dei reiterati ritardi nella corresponsione degli stipendi e delle criticità nell’erogazione dei servizi. Dopo aver atteso segnali positivi da parte della società, segnali finora non pervenuti, domani avvieremo formalmente il procedimento di revoca della concessione dei servizi di trasporto pubblico locale. L’azione del Governo Musumeci rientra nella nuova strategia di rigore e di vigilanza sulle aziende del settore, in futuro implementata grazie al Piano da oltre due miliardi in sei anni di investimenti nel Tpl varato con l’ultima Finanziaria regionale”.
Lo afferma l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone, dopo l’avvio del procedimento in capo alla società che gestisce il trasporto pubblico a Giarre e nella fascia jonica.
“La revoca – prosegue Falcone – si accompagnerà alla tutela dei livelli occupazionali e del servizio sul territorio, attraverso la riassegnazione delle linee mediante evidenza pubblica e il riassorbimento dei lavoratori”.