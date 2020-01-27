Convegno studi su sant’Agata: “Storia, segni e simboli della Sancta – Militia Christiana”

CATANIA – “Storia, segni e simboli della Sancta – Militia Christiana”: questo il titolo del convegno di studio che domenica 2 febbraio si svolgerà a partire dalle 9.30 presso il Palazzo della Cultura. 
Un evento voluto da De magni Priorati, Congregatio Miles e Christi Templi – in collaborazione con l’associazione culturale Riscatta – che servirà a riflettere su vari aspetti legati alla Santa Agata, come ad esempio il ruolo della donna, i tesori, il valore cristiano e spirituale grazie alla presenza di illustri relatori.