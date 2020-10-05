Bonus Sicilia, Cappuccio (Cisl): “Flop annunciato che deve far riflettere”

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
PALERMO – “Un flop annunciato. E che deve far riflettere. Perché così senso non ne ha”. Sebastiano cappuccio, segretario della Cisl Sicilia, commenta in questo modo il fallimento del click day per l’assegnazione del Bonus Sicilia, organizzato per oggi dall’assessorato regionale alle Attività produttive.
“Serve una visione – chiosa Cappuccio – e servono riforme che rendano davvero veloce e snella, la burocrazia. Il covid ha messo l’economia in ginocchio. Non si possono affidare 125 milioni di aiuti alle imprese in difficoltà, alla lotteria della tastiera, con evidente approssimazione e superficialità”.
Il governo ne prenda atto, sostiene la Cisl, e corregga la rotta. “Il sostegno va basato su criteri oggettivi, trasparenti e non discrezionali, che favoriscano produzione, innovazione, internazionalizzazione. E ricaduta occupazionale dei progetti”.
Non si può condizionare il necessario impulso alla ripresa, alla rapidità del proprio dito. “O alla probabilità che congiunture astrali favorevoli si riverberino sulle piattaforme di trasmissione e ricezione dei segnali”, conclude la Cisl.