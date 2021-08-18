83 milioni a Ee.Ll. Lo Giudice (Sicilia Vera): “Fondi UE, non regionali”

Leggo con stupore una dichiarazione del presidente Musumeci secondo il quale gli 83 milioni in arrivo nelle casse dei comuni sarebbero, cito testualmente “risorse che abbiamo voluto destinare loro con un’apposita norma inserita nella Legge Finanziaria regionale dello scorso anno: una delle numerose misure che abbiamo messo in campo contro la pandemia a sostegno di cittadini e imprese.”

Devo ricordare al Presidente della Regione che le somme di cui parla non sono affatto né aggiuntive, né specificatamente legate all’emergenza Covid. Si tratta infatti di una semplice modifica al bilancio, per cui i fondi, invece che da risorse proprie della Regione, sono state attribuiti da risorse comunitarie.

Insomma si è restituito con la mano sinistra, ciò che si era appena tolto con la mano destra.

Sarebbe bene che il Governo regionale avesse maggior rispetto, se non per i sindaci e le amministrazioni locali, almeno per la verità e la decenza.”

Lo dichiara Danilo Lo Giudice, sindaco di Santa Teresa Riva e deputato regionale di Sicilia Vera.