Caro Carburante, Ternullo (FI): “L’aumento spaventoso dei prezzi non è giustificato dalla guerra. Sanzioni contro chi specula”

Palermo, 15/03/2022: “È sotto gli occhi di tutti e così non si può più andare avanti. Il costo del carburante è schizzato alle stelle ma non è giustificato dal conflitto bellico tra Russia e Ucraina. Perché? Semplice: i rifornimenti degli operatori commerciali sono stati fatti prima che la guerra scoppiasse e dunque, prima che il prezzo dei carburanti esplodesse verso l’alto. Pertanto siamo in presenza di una vera e propria truffa ai danni di famiglie e imprese. Ricordo che in questi giorni il costo della benzina ha sfondato il muro di 2,5 euro per litro. Concordo in tal senso con la posizione del ministro Cingolani, al quale ho chiesto nei giorni scorsi un incontro su tale urgente questione. Purtroppo non bastano soluzioni drastiche per il taglio di Iva e accise. Servono azioni decise e coraggiose contro le compagnie petrolifere che hanno speculato sulle difficoltà geopolitiche, mettendo le mani nelle tasche degli italiani”. Lo afferma in una nota la deputata regionale di Forza Italia, on. Daniela Ternullo.