Covid, a Partinico 262 positivi in 6 giorni solo al drive-in. Nuova DC: “Intensificare vaccinazione”

“In sei giorni a Partinico sono stati registrati, soltanto nel drive-in, 262 nuovi positivi su 1.589 tamponi. Un andamento, purtroppo, in linea con i dati nazionali”. Lo dichiara Vincenza Gallina, responsabile cittadina ai servizi sanitari della nuova Dc a Partinico (foto). “Nelle ultime 24 ore si sono registrati in Italia quasi 220mila nuovi positivi, lo stesso giorno di una settimana fa erano stati 75mila in meno – prosegue -. I numeri sono in crescita rispetto alla settimana precedente, anche le vittime aumentano esponenzialmente e così i ricoveri in terapia intensiva”.

“I dati confermano che ad essere colpiti siano principalmente i non vaccinati e che, comunque, chi risulta positivo pur con la terza dose, non presenta significative problematiche di salute. Partinico segue tristemente il trend nazionale – sottolinea -. La più efficace soluzione, allora, resta il vaccino. Il piano strategico nazionale dei vaccini per la prevenzione delle infezioni da Coronavirus resta una formula vincente ed una strategia efficace”.

Il coordinamento locale della DC nuova Partinico, guidato da Adriana Canestrari e Vincenzo Sollena, invita i partinicesi alla massima prudenza, sostenendo fermamente l’importanza della vaccinazione.