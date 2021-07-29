Dall’ARS 15 milioni per il cimitero di Palermo. Caronia: “Non sprecare l’opportunità”

15 milioni per realizzare il nuovo cimitero e supportare il Comune di Palermo verso il superamento dell’emergenza.

Sono stati stanziati ieri dalla Commissione Bilancio dell’Assemblea Regionale Siciliana su proposta di Marianna Caronia, che ha presentato un’apposita scheda da inserire nella riprogrammazione dei fondi del Fondo nazionale di Sviluppo e Coesione.

All’interno del Piano, che vale complessivamente circa 770 milioni di euro, è stata inserito un capitolo specifico per il nuovo cimitero da realizzare in contrada Balate nel quartiere di Ciaculli: un primo stralcio del programma dell’intervento complessivo da circa 70 milioni di euro e che permetterà la realizzazione dei servizi generali e dei primi campi di inumazione.

“Adesso non ci sono più scuse – afferma Caronia – per procedere speditamente alla progettazione dell’intervento, che è davvero l’unica soluzione per dare una risposta definitiva all’emergenza sepolture in città.

Spero che il Comune non si faccia sfuggire questa straordinaria opportunità perché sarebbe una colpa imperdonabile. Per questo la Commissione ha dato un tempo strettissimo, di 90 giorni, per completare il progetto e partire con la fase esecutiva.”