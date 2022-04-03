Marcia per la Pace a Comiso il prossimo 4 aprile. ManifestA aderirà e sarà presente con la deputata Simona Suriano

Anche il gruppo parlamentare ManifestA aderirà alla marcia per la Pace che si terrà a Comiso il prossimo lunedì, 4 aprile, alle ore 16.30 su iniziativa di un cartello che vede insieme il mondo del lavoro, le associazioni antimafia, il mondo della cooperazione, la società civile, le istituzioni. Nella cittadina del ragusano è previsto l’arrivo di migliaia di persone da tutte le province, con pullman e mezzi propri.

A rappresenterà ManifestA vi sarà la deputata Simona Suriano che ha commentato: “Il nostro gruppo non poteva non essere presente per dare forza a una manifestazione così importante. Per altro la marcia ricade nel quarantesimo anniversario dello storico appuntamento al quale partecipò anche Pio La Torre, ucciso dalla mafia 26 giorni dopo anche per le sue battaglie pacifiste”.

“Quindi torneremo a Comiso con rinnovato impegno per chiedere la fine della guerra in Ucraina e il disarmo, affermando la pace quale condizione indispensabile per lo sviluppo sostenibile e il benessere delle comunità, unici obiettivi verso i quali devono andare gli investimenti delle nazioni”, ha concluso Suriano.