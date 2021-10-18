Minacce al candidato sindaco di Adrano Pellegriti, Foti (Attiva Sicilia): “Piena solidarietà”

Con una nota la deputata regionale di Attiva Sicilia Angela Foti esprime solidarietà a Carmelo Pellegriti, candidato sindaco di Adrano giunto al ballottaggio, per le minacce che gli sono state rivolte all’interno di una chat prontamente denunciate. La polizia avrebbe già identificato gli autori.

“Piena solidarietà a Carmelo Pellegriti ed esprimo vicinanza alla sua famiglia, certamente scossa da un fatto gravissimo e inaccettabile per un Paese democratico. La politica non è un’arena senza regole ma è confronto e dibattito. Quindi minacce così gravi, che parlano addirittura di sparare alle gambe, sono ributtanti e criminali e vanno perseguite senza se e senza ma. Bene ha fatto Pellegriti a rendere pubblico questo episodio e a denunciare l’accaduto alle forze dell’ordine. Spiace vedere come la controparte di Pellegriti al ballottaggio non si sia unita al coro unanime e doveroso, di solidarietà politica e umana derubricando il fatto ad una bravata Non dissociarsi con fermezza da tali accadimenti alimenta odio e livore”.