Pnrr, Musumeci a Roma per un confronto con i presidenti di altre quattro Regioni 

ROMA – Il presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci si confronterà con i governatori della Lombardia Attilio Fontana, della Toscana Eugenio Giani, dell’Umbria Donatella Tesei e del Lazio Nicola Zingaretti sull’utilizzo dei fondi del Piano nazionale di ripresa e resilienza. La tavola rotonda su “Le Regioni e il Pnrr”, organizzata da SocialCom in collaborazione con Comin&Partners e Jump, si terrà a Roma, mercoledì 27 aprile alle 17.30 nella Terrazza Civita in piazza Venezia 11.

Capire come spendere bene e in tempo i fondi del Piano nazionale di ripresa e resilienza e analizzare l’impatto dell’inflazione, dell’aumento dei costi delle materie prime e della guerra in Ucraina sugli obiettivi posti dal Piano, così da discutere una possibile rinegoziazione in sede europea della programmazione originaria. Questi alcuni degli argomenti al centro del dibattito a tutto tondo che vedrà protagonista il dialogo tra il governo nazionale e le Regioni e sarà chiuso da Vincenzo Amendola, sottosegretario alla Presidenza del Consiglio con delega agli Affari europei.