Scuola, Mancuso (FI): “Propongo la Dad per elementari e medie”

Palermo, 04/01/2022: “È un dovere di tutti noi promuovere i benefici del vaccino, incentivando la terza dose o invogliando gli scettici a tutelare se stessi e gli altri. Nel frattempo però è altrettanto importante salvaguardare i nostri piccoli da questo maledetto nemico invisibile, il quale è sempre più debole ma pur sempre insidioso. Siamo alla stretta finale, pertanto ritengo giusto che per loro si ricorrere alla didattica a distanza. Lo è adesso che siamo nel pieno della quarta ondata. È meglio perdere qualche giorno di scuola ora piuttosto che rischiare qualcosa di più. D’altronde si può sempre recuperare.” Lo afferma il deputato regionale di Forza Italia, Michele Mancuso.

“È una misura a mio avviso necessaria per evitare che i contagi ormai diffusi e quotidiani tra i più piccoli, dilaghino a macchia d’olio. Oltre ai nostri bambini – conclude il Parlamentare – penso a chi sta loro attorno, come genitori e nonni, che ricordiamo essere pur sempre categorie a rischio. La situazione sta sfuggendo di mano. Tra personale sanitario carente e poca tracciabilità, si corre il serio rischio di sprofondare nuovamente nell’incubo delle restrizioni più dure. Serve una presa di coscienza, anche per le scuole elementari e medie. Serve il ricorso alla Dad. Solo fermando le scuole adesso garantiremo più sicurezza per tutti, bambini e loro famiglie”.