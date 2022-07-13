Fillea Cgil Catania. Oggi sciopero del cantiere del Collegio dei Gesuiti a Catania. Ritardi nei pagamenti e indifferenza della Regione

Nella mattinata di oggi, a partire dalle 9,15, i cinque lavoratori edili del cantiere del Collegio dei Gesuiti a Catania (via Crociferi), sciopereranno contro i ritardi dell’azienda nei pagamenti ma anche contro l’atteggiamento indifferente della Regione e della Soprintendenza Beni culturali, committente dei lavori.

L’azienda Di Maria Costruzioni deve ancora saldare ben 10 mensilità a due lavoratori e tre mensilità agli altri tre operai.

“Un ritardo inaccettabile- commenta il segretario generale della Fillea Cgil di Catania, Vincenzo Cubito- e che diventa addirittura grottesco se si considera che nonostante la contrattazione condotta con rispetto delle regole sindacali, da un mese non si hanno notizie né da parte dell’azienda, ma neppure del Dipartimento regionale. La Soprintendenza inoltre non si è rivelata in grado di partecipare ai confronti ufficiali fissati dal sindacato nelle settimane scorse, per cercare di ottenere pagamenti, almeno in acconto, per i lavoratori. Non lasceremo soli questi cittadini che chiedono solo di riscuotere una paga onesta e dovuta. Ed è tempo che le istituzioni non si rendano corresponsabili di leggerezze e omissioni, anche in sede di convocazione in Ispettorato del Lavoro”.