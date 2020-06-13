Consiglio, ripartono i lavori della commissione “Patto per Catania”

CATANIA – Su convocazione del presidente Luca Sangiorgio, è tornata a riunirsi in video conferenza la Commissione consiliare speciale e temporanea “Patto per Catania” che ha il compito di monitorare le attività del Patto per lo sviluppo della città di Catania, un programma operativo finanziario di partnership tra il Comune etneo e la Presidenza del Consiglio dei ministri che garantisce investimenti, realizzazioni infrastrutturali e attivazione di nuovi servizi per i cittadini.

L’incontro ha riguardato un’analisi dello stato di avanzamento degli investimenti comunitari e l’audizione segretario generale Rossana Manno che ha illustrato le azioni poste in essere nelle scorse settimane, per incrementare il personale destinato a redigere le progettazioni, impegnando nel ruolo tecnici interni al Comune di provata esperienza, assegnandoli provvisoriamente alla Direzione Politiche Comunitarie guidata da Fabio Finocchiaro, con gli indirizzi politici dell’assessore Sergio Parisi.