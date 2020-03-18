Decreto “Cura Italia”, Sunia Catania: “Bene sospensione sfratti, ora risorse aggiuntive per fondo affitti”

blocco degli sfratti accogliendo la richiesta del SUNIA sostenuta, nei giorni scorsi, dalle tante iniziative nei confronti delle Prefetture di molte città, Catania compresa. CATANIA – Il Sunia di Catania accoglie con soddisfazione il Decreto “Cura Italia” che prevede ilaccogliendo la richiesta del SUNIA sostenuta, nei giorni scorsi, dalle tante iniziative nei confronti delle Prefetture di molte città, Catania compresa.

Per la segretaria provinciale Giusi Milazzo, si tratta di un “passaggio doveroso, etico e del tutto coerente con la necessità di sconfiggere il virus rimanendo, appunto, a casa. Le misure di sfratto in questo momento cruciale potrebbero mettere in crisi la cintura di sicurezza che giornalmente cittadini, istituzioni e forze dell’Ordine, stanno costruendo per la salvaguardia del territorio”.

“Segnaliamo però che non è stato previsto alcunché rispetto alla necessità di implementare il Fondo Affitti con almeno 300 milioni da erogare. Si tratta di risorse indispensabili – aggiunge Milazzo – affinché nessuno persa la casa a causa delle rinunce economiche derivanti dall’epidemia. E in questo non può fare eccezione Catania, città già provata da una crisi di lunga data e da un dissesto economico. Occorre dunque prevenire l’aumento della morosità incolpevole“.