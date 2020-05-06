Librino, lavori a rilento all’ex Palazzo di cemento. Associazioni chiedono incontro

CATANIA – “Abbiamo chiesto che si tenga subito un incontro sui lavori dell’ex Palazzo di cemento. Il rallentamento del cantiere potrebbe essere causato dall’esagerato ribasso d’asta con cui è stata aggiudicata la gara ai tempi della precedente Amministrazione comunale”.

La segreteria provinciale del Sunia di Catania e la “Piattaforma per Librino” ritornano sul tema del completamento degli alloggi dell’ex Palazzo di cemento, oggi Torre Leone.

L’incontro richiesto dal sindacato è stato programmato per la prossima settimana e vi parteciperanno, assieme ai rappresentanti del Sunia e della Piattaforma, alcuni cittadini interessati direttamente al problema.

“Il ribasso era stato già denunciato dal Sunia, e sta comportando complicazioni tali da far si che i lavori vadano a rilento e sia continuamente rimandato il termine di consegna. Le famiglie intanto aspettano, e giorno per giorno sperano di superare il dramma del disagio abitativo. L’incontro – dichiara la segretaria generale del Sunia Giusi Milazzo – sarà anche l’occasione per fare il punto sui programmi dell’Amministrazione comunale in merito agli altri interventi abitativi di cui già da anni si parla, come quello delle due Torri che ancora risultano abbandonate e incompiute; sono diventate anch’esse simbolo dello spreco , dell’abbandono, e degli impegni non mantenuti dalle Amministrazioni”.