Apre domani la Noto-Pachino

Scritto da
Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
-
Foto: pagina Facebook Marco Falcone
NOTO – Domani, mercoledì 6 maggio, alle ore 9.30 l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone sarà in visita sulla bretella Noto-Pachino, in provincia di Siracusa, in occasione dell’apertura al traffico dell’arteria realizzata dal Consorzio autostrade siciliane.
“Avevamo detto – dichiara Falcone – che avremmo consegnato l’opera la prima settimana di maggio e così sarà. Il Governo Musumeci mantiene l’impegno assunto nei confronti del territorio e completa, dopo anni d’attesa, un’infrastruttura che tutti davano ormai per persa”.
Saranno presenti i vertici del Cas, i parlamentari e i sindaci della zona, tecnici e maestranze dell’impresa esecutrice dei lavori.