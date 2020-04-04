Coronavirus: in Sicilia sospeso avvio stagione balneare

SICILIA – In Sicilia, almeno per ora, la stagione balneare non partirà. L’avvio, previsto per legge il primo maggio, è stato sospeso a data da destinarsi. La decisione rientra tra le iniziative di contenimento del contagio da Coronavirus, adottate dall’assessorato alla Salute

Sono stati sospesi, per adesso, anche tutti i lavori di campionatura delle acque.