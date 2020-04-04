Santa Maria Salina, gara da un milione di euro per il porto commerciale

ISOLE EOLIE (MESSINA) – Via libera alla gara d’appalto da oltre un milione di euro per la messa in sicurezza del molo commerciale del porto di Santa Maria Salina, alle Isole Eolie. Il termine per la presentazione delle offerte al Dipartimento regionale delle Infrastrutture scadrà il prossimo 21 aprile. “Nel pieno dell’emergenza coronavirus – dichiara il presidente della Regione Nello Musumeci – la Regione Siciliana lavora per raggiungere comunque obiettivi e risultati concreti in tutti i campi, mantenendo in questo caso gli impegni che avevamo assunto sul rilancio delle portualità in Sicilia”.

“Nonostante le restrizioni e le difficoltà oggettive legate al momento che viviamo – dichiara l’assessore regionale alle Infrastrutture Marco Falcone – vanno in gara dei lavori strategici per l’isola di Salina, perla dell’arcipelago eoliano. Lavori attesi da anni dalla popolazione locale stretta dai costanti disagi per carenze infrastrutturali di lunga data. La messa in sicurezza del molo farà sì che l’isola si metta alle spalle le difficoltà su traffici commerciali e collegamenti. Per le isole minori siciliane – conclude Falcone – questi sono giorni di grandi preoccupazioni e il Governo Musumeci, accanto alla gestione dell’emergenza, è in prima linea per assicurare anche il futuro delle comunità”.