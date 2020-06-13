Catania, a Palazzo Cultura riapre il bookcrossing per lo scambio libri

Redazione di Hashtag Sicilia
CATANIA – Lunedì 15 giugno riapre nel Palazzo della Cultura il Bookcrossing-LibroScambio, area di scambio libri per adulti e bambini.
L’ingresso, da via Vittorio Emanuele 123, sarà consentito dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 9 alle 13 e il sabato dalle 9 alle 12. L’accesso avverrà secondo le prescrizioni dalle norme anti-covid, e cioè: un solo utente per volta, con mascherina e guanti da indossare nei locali di ingresso dove sarà messa a disposizione la soluzione igienizzante.
I libri scambiati saranno ritirati, cautelativamente, per quindici giorni dall’uso degli utenti e successivamente sanificati.